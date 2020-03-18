Virginia officials announce two coronavirus ‘outbreaks’

RICHMOND, Va. – State officials say Virginia’s confirmed cases of the new coronavirus is now 77, including “outbreaks” in two localities.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said at a press conference Wednesday that he expects that number to continue to grow.

Oliver said two outbreaks are in Richmond and one is in James City County.

Richmond annoucned its first three cases on Wednesday, while VDH reports there are 13 cases in James City County.

Health officials define outbreak as two or more cases that can be traced to a common exposure.

Gov. Ralph Northam did not announce any new restrictions on daily life Wednesday as the state works to combat the global pandemic.