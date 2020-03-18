53ºF

WATCH: Carilion has tested 165 people for coronavirus, all came back negative

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Agee addresses the media on March 18, 2020 regarding the hospital group's plans for the coronavirus.
ROANOKE, Va. – As of Wednesday afternoon, Carilion health facilities have tested 165 patients for COVID-19 and all of those tests have come back negative, according to Dr. Patrice M. Weiss, Carilion Clinic’s Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

During a news conference Wednesday, Weiss announced that over the past few weeks, about 100 Carilion employees have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

