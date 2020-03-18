WATCH: Carilion has tested 165 people for coronavirus, all came back negative

ROANOKE, Va. – As of Wednesday afternoon, Carilion health facilities have tested 165 patients for COVID-19 and all of those tests have come back negative, according to Dr. Patrice M. Weiss, Carilion Clinic’s Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

During a news conference Wednesday, Weiss announced that over the past few weeks, about 100 Carilion employees have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

Below is the first portion of Wednesday’s news conference. We’ll add the full event shortly.