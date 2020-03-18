WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam to give Virginia coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is set to speak on the coronavirus at 11 a.m. Wednesday

Currently, there are 67 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia, although it’s expected that Northam will announced an updated number.

As of Tuesday’s numbers there are still zero cases are in Southwest Virginia.

During Tuesday’s update, Northam announced a ban in Virginia on gatherings more than 10 people.

