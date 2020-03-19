Coronavirus guidelines lead to Roanoke’s Strawberry Festival cancellation

ROANOKE, Va. – Sorry strawberry lovers!

The Community School announced Thursday it is canceling its 40th annual Strawberry Festival, scheduled for May 1 and May 2.

“We are disappointed that we can not bring the Strawberry Festival to Roanoke this year” said Community School Executive Director Linda Roth. “We encourage our community to stay safe and healthy so that we can begin making plans for a wonderful celebration of the strawberry in 2021.”

The festival was founded 40 years ago by a group of parents as a fundraiser.

Each year, more than 2,400 volunteer hours go into the festival, which draws more than 20,000 people to Roanoke.