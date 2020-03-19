Families say ‘thank you’ for food deliveries while schools are closed

ROANOKE CO, Va. – Thousands of meals are being delivered to kids across our region and families are finding unique ways of saying “thank you.”

Most of these students in the picture above go to Masons Cove in Roanoke County.

Kenzie Anderson is in kindergarten, holding the "We love y’all” sign.

Third-grader Layla Anderson is holding the other sign that says “Do not be afraid for I am with you I will gather you and your children from east to west. Isaiah 43:5”.

They plan to have different posters to help keep everyone encouraged. These kids sit outside for about thirty minutes a day to say thanks to everyone passing by!

Roanoke County has been delivering free meals to families while Virginia schools are closed due to the Coronavirus. They plan on continuing meal delivery until schools reopen.

