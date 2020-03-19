Local nonprofits see more than $715,000 in donations

ROANOKE, Va. – An online fundraiser over at 24 hour period on Wednesday raised more than half a million dollars for local nonprofits in the Roanoke Valley.

The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia’s annual Roanoke Valley Gives Day raised $715,490 for charities in the area.

The money raised is unrestricted, so the nonprofits can use it for whatever they need, whether to keep the lights on or pay salaried staff members.

Now more than ever, the funds will allow nonprofits to help community members impacted by coronavirus.

“A lot of these nonprofits are having to, you know, telework and work outside of their normal business hours to support the community and provide those essential programs and services that our citizens rely on,” said Kaitlyn Van Buskirk, the foundation’s Grants Associate.

Nonprofits said they are overwhelmed and grateful for the community’s support.