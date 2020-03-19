Lynchburg J. Crew employee never had a positive coronavirus test

What led J. Crew to informing its employees that someone had tested positive for the coronavirus was lots of miscommunication, according to the Lynchburg Health Department.

Health department officials said that the person who was experiencing flu-like symptoms was not tested for COVID-19, but rather was tested for something else.

That wasn’t communicated to the individual, who believed he or she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

That person then alerted his or her employee, J. Crew, which is what led to the company alerting it’s employees about the case.

10 News has reached out to J. Crew multiple times and has not received a response.