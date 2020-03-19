Radford schools in unique situation, areas still being cleaned daily

While schools started talking about closing plans and what they were going to do last week, Radford City Schools were on spring break.

They had staff and families travel to high-risk areas, so they’ve asked staff not to come back to school. Instead, they’re working remotely.

Walking into schools, the halls are empty and chairs are stacked on top of tables. Superintendent Rob Graham says they took steps to deeply sanitize all of the schools.

McHarg Elementary and the school board office are still open but are being cleaned every day after people leave.

Graham says they’re focused on feeding families, not on grades right now.

“It’s very hard, it’s very hard. We’re in a small community. We take care of each other, we love each other. I think it’s something that is heavy on my heart. I know it’s heavy on the hearts of a lot of others. We need to make sure that we stay united and that we stay as a family, really take care of each other and watch out for our neighbors, watch out for are elderly and in my position especially watch out for our students,” said Graham.

The school system is feeding students at bus stops and giving out books there too.

Right now, Graham says he’s not expecting teachers to come up with days or weeks of lesson plans to send home.

The superintendent wants you to call the school system if you have any concerns or needs and they will try to help you.

If you have other education concerns, questions or comments reach out to Jenna on Facebook or email jzibton@wsls.com.

