Safeside Tactical reports large spike in ammunition sales because of coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke-based Safeside Tactical is having issues keeping its ammunition supply stocked because of the coronavirus.

General Manager Mitch Tyler said the gun store now sells as many bullets every day as it used to sell every week. Tyler said the rush has caused the store to put a three box per customer cap on ammunition sales.

Tyler said ammunition for 9 mm handguns is especially in demand, which is causing supply to routinely run out.

“We are watching distributors who are running out of ammunition on a national level, so we are putting plans in place wherever we can to try and extend our ammo supply," Tyler said. "We also manufacture our own ammo; we have a team in the back working on ammo manufacturing for 9 millimeters.”

Tyler added that Safeside’s website is four times as busy as usual and there has also been an increase in gun sales.