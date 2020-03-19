‘This affects everybody’: Salem restaurant paying employees during closure, donating spare food to school district

SALEM, Va. – Salem restaurant Mac and Bob’s is closed until at least the end of March because of the coronavirus, but owner Bob Rotanz said he is helping people get through the hard times in different ways.

Rotanz said he has already paid his full-time employees for the two weeks of work they will miss. He said he’s made it a goal to support his staff while the restaurant is closed.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years and I’ve been through many recessions and 9/11. This is by far the strangest situation," Rotanz said. "This isn’t like 9/11, where a certain region of the country is affected more. This affects everybody.”

Additionally, Rotanz gave away the produce he planned to use at the restaurant to Salem Public Schools. The food will be repurposed into meals for the school district to distribute for students in need.

Rotanz said he’s trying to make the best of an unprecedented situation.

“I hope that we can get through this, and that our country can learn some lessons for future outbreaks," Rotanz said. "I guess you can’t take for granted the simple things, like running a restaurant.”