Three easy steps to completing your census online

ROANOKE, Va. – Complete your census online in three easy steps.

For many, it will take less than ten minutes.

1. Log on to the census website

2. Click ‘start questionnaire’ and answer the questions

You will be asked to verify your address

You will also be asked if you own or rent your home

Then, you’ll enter the names, age and race of the people who live in your home

3. Hit submit!

If you don’t respond by April 1, you will receive a paper survey you can fill out and mail in. You can also complete your survey by phone.