Three easy steps to completing your census online
It takes less than ten minutes.
ROANOKE, Va. – Complete your census online in three easy steps.
For many, it will take less than ten minutes.
1. Log on to the census website
2. Click ‘start questionnaire’ and answer the questions
- You will be asked to verify your address
- You will also be asked if you own or rent your home
- Then, you’ll enter the names, age and race of the people who live in your home
3. Hit submit!
If you don’t respond by April 1, you will receive a paper survey you can fill out and mail in. You can also complete your survey by phone.
