Tractor-trailer crashes over embankment on I-81 in Rockbridge County
Police are on the scene of a tractor-trailer accident off I-81.
Just before 10 Thursday morning, the tractor-trailer crashed through a guardrail and went over an embankment.
The crash happened just off exit 175 in Natural Bridge. According to VDOT, drivers should expect delays in the area.
The north right shoulder and entrance ramp are closed. There is no information about possible injuries.
