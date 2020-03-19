Tweaking your grocery list to boost immune health

BLACKSBURG, Va. – We’re working for you, finding you healthier non-perishable options and foods to help boost your immune system.

Grocery shopping in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic can get a little overwhelming. Registered dietitian nutritionist Maya Hickman takes us inside her kitchen to show us how tweaking a few things on your grocery list can go a long way.

Here are Hickman’s recommendations for boosting your immune system. She breaks those recommendations down in this clip.

Overall immune-boosting dietary tips:

Eat the rainbow - eat plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables.

Add herbs and spices - garlic, onions, oregano, turmeric

Avoid sugar, alcohol and processed foods

Nutrients that can help boost the immune system:

Vitamin C -- citric fruit (lemons, oranges, grapefruit), kiwi, red pepper, broccoli)

Zinc -- meat, fish, nuts and seeds, legumes, eggs, dairy

Vitamin D -- fatty fish, sardines, egg yolks, mushrooms, fortified foods (milk & dairy)

Beta-carotene (converts to vitamin A) -- carrots, winter squash, sweet potatoes

For seniors or people who may feel they are not getting enough of those vitamins in their diet, supplements are another option.

During this time of social distancing people are shopping for food that can last weeks. Below are Hickman’s suggestions on healthier non-perishable items.

Hickman explains why these are healthier options here. To see what non-perishables she recommends for kids, click here.

Whole grain pasta & high protein pasta (lentil/bean pasta etc.)

Low-sugar pasta sauces

Tuna and sardines, canned poultry

Canned and dried beans and lentils

Canned vegetables and fruits and canned soups - look for low sodium options

Brown rice, quinoa, whole grains

Nuts and seeds

Nut and seed butter

Whole grain waffles and pancakes mixes

Frozen fruits and vegetables

Low-sugar fruit cups

Applesauce - no sugar added

Protein and granola bars (low sugar, high protein options): KIND Bar, Lara Bar are good options

To learn about FoodCure Nutrition Counseling LLC. visit its website, here.