Tweaking your grocery list to boost immune health
Registered dietitian shares how to boost your immune system and buy healthier non-perishables
BLACKSBURG, Va. – We’re working for you, finding you healthier non-perishable options and foods to help boost your immune system.
Grocery shopping in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic can get a little overwhelming. Registered dietitian nutritionist Maya Hickman takes us inside her kitchen to show us how tweaking a few things on your grocery list can go a long way.
Here are Hickman’s recommendations for boosting your immune system. She breaks those recommendations down in this clip.
Overall immune-boosting dietary tips:
- Eat the rainbow - eat plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables.
- Add herbs and spices - garlic, onions, oregano, turmeric
- Avoid sugar, alcohol and processed foods
Nutrients that can help boost the immune system:
- Vitamin C -- citric fruit (lemons, oranges, grapefruit), kiwi, red pepper, broccoli)
- Zinc -- meat, fish, nuts and seeds, legumes, eggs, dairy
- Vitamin D -- fatty fish, sardines, egg yolks, mushrooms, fortified foods (milk & dairy)
- Beta-carotene (converts to vitamin A) -- carrots, winter squash, sweet potatoes
For seniors or people who may feel they are not getting enough of those vitamins in their diet, supplements are another option.
During this time of social distancing people are shopping for food that can last weeks. Below are Hickman’s suggestions on healthier non-perishable items.
Hickman explains why these are healthier options here. To see what non-perishables she recommends for kids, click here.
- Whole grain pasta & high protein pasta (lentil/bean pasta etc.)
- Low-sugar pasta sauces
- Tuna and sardines, canned poultry
- Canned and dried beans and lentils
- Canned vegetables and fruits and canned soups - look for low sodium options
- Brown rice, quinoa, whole grains
- Nuts and seeds
- Nut and seed butter
- Whole grain waffles and pancakes mixes
- Frozen fruits and vegetables
- Low-sugar fruit cups
- Applesauce - no sugar added
- Protein and granola bars (low sugar, high protein options): KIND Bar, Lara Bar are good options
To learn about FoodCure Nutrition Counseling LLC. visit its website, here.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.