WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam gives March 19 Virginia coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give his daily coronavirus update at 3 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 11 a.m., but shifted due to President Trump’s news conference scheduled at the same time.

Right now, there are 98 cases across Virginia, and zero confirmed cases in Southwest Virginia.

During Tuesday’s update, Northam announced a ban in Virginia on gatherings more than 10 people.

