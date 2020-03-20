Carilion has seen 3 positive cases of the coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic announced Friday evening that it has now seen three positive cases of the coronavirus within its system.

Two of those patients are self-isolating at their own homes while a third is being treated at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

While we know the hospitalized patient a Botetourt County woman in her 80s, it’s unclear where the other two patients are from.

As of March 19, Carilion Clinic had tested 172 patients for COVID-19, with 69 negative results, one positive and was awaiting results for remaining 102.

Carilion said that it will not release that information about any patients and that would be something the Virginia Department of Health would release.