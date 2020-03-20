Census still happening despite Coronavirus concerns, government urging you to participate

RADFORD, Va. – The U.S. Census is still happening and the government is urging you to fill out the form online or over the phone while you’re spending more time at home.

You have probably already gotten at least one thing in the mail about the census, and should be getting another reminder if you haven’t already.

The census takes ten minutes or less and your information will be protected.

“This is one safe thing you can do in your home or you don’t have to go out into the community that does help ensure our future as we’re thinking ahead,” said Janiele Hamden, US Census Bureau Partnership Specialist.

The information is used to give out billions of federal dollars. Every person counted means $2,000 for that city or county. If five people aren’t counted it could cost a city or county $100,000 over 10 years.