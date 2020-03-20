Crews on scene of Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in southeast Roanoke.

Authorities say the fire is in the 1400 block of Buena Vista Blvd. SE.

When units arrived, they say they found a home with smoke showing.

The fire was called in by a construction worker who was working on the home, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No injuries have been reported. The incident is under investigation.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.