Habitat for Humanity suspends operations due to pandemic response, leaving families without homes

The COVID-19 outbreak is impacting people’s homes as well.

Habitat for Humanity of the Roanoke Valley has suspended all operations due to fear of spreading the virus. This means construction at four area homes has stopped and the deserving families who are set to move into them will have to wait even longer.

Habitat said it’s one of their toughest blows yet, especially since they don’t know when work will resume.

“Having that uncertainty I think only adds to the disappointment, but they understand and we hope that as soon as we get the green light to go we’re going to be ready to serve the community again and get things going. It’s just really frustrating,” executive director Karen Mason said.

Habitat also closed its outlet store which negatively impacts the organizations bottom line. It’s hoping to fast track the projects once construction can start back up.