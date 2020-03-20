Martinsville organization distributing $150,000 to help hospital workers, first responders pay for child care

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Two local nonprofits are teaming up to make sure those on the frontlines of the coronavirus have child care if they need it.

The Harvest Foundation in Martinsville has put together a $150,000 fund to be used to help hospital workers and first responders cover the cost of child care. The Martinsville-Henry County United Way will coordinate the effort.

“Currently, we have targeted the local YMCA. The YMCA announced that, starting next week, they’re only going to be providing services to health care workers and first responders,” said Philip Menkstern, the United Way executive director.

“We look at our job as addressing immediate needs, long-term needs in the community. So we were quick to go to our board, so we really think this is a priority,” Sheryl Agee, the Harvest Foundation’s impact officer.

The Harvest Foundation also has money available to help child care organizations cover the cost of cleaning services and hiring additional staff members.