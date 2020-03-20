‘Rock to the Rescue’ aims to help out downtown Roanoke businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – A new fundraiser is aiming to bring live music back to the Star City while helping out downtown Roanoke businesses.

Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges has announced that it will be partnering with Blue Ridge PBS to put together eight audience free performances to benefit downtown Roanoke businesses and their employees who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Concerts will be pre-recorded and will premiere in the middle of the week, starting March 25 and replay night at 7 p.m. until the next premiere.

Viewers can tune in via Blue Ridge PBS’s streaming site, which can be found here.

Concerts will be free to the public, but viewers will be encouraged to donate directly to the fundraiser on the Dr. Pepper Park website. Seventy-five percent of donations will be donated to downtown businesses while 25% will be used to cover performance and marketing costs.

“We have a responsibility to rally for our hometown businesses that are vital to Roanoke. We also wanted to provide a series that would give everyone something to look forward to each week," said Waynette Anderson, president of Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges. “Over the years, Dr. Pepper Park has received tremendous support from so many around the Roanoke Valley and now we want to give back.”