Seaquest Lynchburg temporarily closes due to the coronavirus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – SeaQuest Lynchburg has joined a list of businesses that have closed their doors because of the coronavirus.

On Friday, an email sent to 10 News said, “SeaQuest Lynchburg will be closing today at 5:00 and will remain closed until further notice due to Covid-19.”

10 News was not allowed to get video inside SeaQuest on Friday but did see new CDC recommended hand washing signs.

Prior to that email, SeaQuest Lynchburg and another location in Texas were the only ones of the nine across the United States still open.

On its Facebook page, SeaQuest Lynchburg said the animals will be well taken care of during the closure.

The business said there is staff on-site every day and veterinary services have not stopped. The team will continue to provide fresh diets, clean habitats, and plenty of enrichment for the 1000s of animals that call SeaQuest home.

Officials tell 10 News they are cleaning as normal, but with “increased frequency.”

Staff also said visitation was down drastically compared to last week.

On Thursday, they saw about 50 people come to the exhibit.