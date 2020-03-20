SWVA Wildlife Center implements new animal intake procedures in wake of COVID-19

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke is among many now implementing new safety procedures as a result of COVID-19. According to staff, the center is now closed to the public and volunteers.

“Only certain rehabilitation and veterinary staff members are permitted to be in the building to keep both the public, ourselves, and our wildlife safe so we can continue the work we do,” the center said in a Facebook post Thursday.

While animals are still being permitted, the way animals rescued by the public are delivered to the center is changing. Those dropping off animals are asked to call ahead and follow the directions demonstrated in a video on it’s Facebook page.

IMPORTANT COVID-19 UPDATE: We are still admitting wildlife patients, but effective today, March 19th 2020, we are closing our building to the public and volunteers. Only certain rehabilitation and veterinary staff members are permitted to be in the building to keep both the public, ourselves, and our wildlife safe so we can continue the work we do. Those dropping off animals should call ahead and follow the directions as guidelined at our “drop” station. In this video, we’ll walk you the new process of dropping an animal off and explain how it will work. If anyone needs assistance or has questions, you can call us at 540-798-9836 and we will respond as soon as we possibly can. Keep in mind we are at very limited staffing so please be patient with us. Additionally, all outreach events are postponed or canceled until further notice. We are hoping to do some remote interactive things to keep in contact with you guys to make up for these changes to keep things as light and fun as we can given the current situation. We will keep you updated as things develop. Thanks for the support and please stay healthy and safe! 😊 Swvawildlifecenter.org #swvawildlifecenter #covid19 #coronavirus Posted by Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke on Thursday, March 19, 2020

The center has two tents designated as drop stations.

Additionally, all outreach events are postponed or canceled until further notice, including the SWVA’s “Night Owl on the Town” annual gala.

The center is still requesting donations to help fund the center while many of its fundraisers have been canceled.