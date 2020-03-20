United Way of Roanoke Valley teaming up to address needs due to coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – United Way of Roanoke Valley is working to make sure people impacted by coronavirus shutdowns can still pay their bills, get healthcare and put food on the table.

Workers have spent the past week talking with 30 other local nonprofits and community partners to determine the gaps in services for the community.

Currently, the biggest community needs are getting food, finding childcare and medical supplies and volunteers.

United Way’s local president/CEO, Abby Hamilton, said that it’s important for all their partners to work together.

“It really is going to be coming down to an unprecedented opportunity to kind of collaborate and kind of think differently outside the box," Hamilton said.

United Way of Roanoke Valley is also launching a website with information and resources about where to turn for help during the coronavirus outbreak. The organization is also setting up a response fund to collect donations from the community.