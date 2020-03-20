76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

76ºF

Local News

Virginia ABC now letting restaurants with ABC on-site licenses to sell wine and beer to go

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia ABC, Beer, Wine
Tap room manager Rene Betancourt fills a growler with beer to go at the White Street Brewing Company in Wake Forest, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. With bars ordered close due to coronavirus, brewers are making sure their customers can enjoy some fresh suds. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
Tap room manager Rene Betancourt fills a growler with beer to go at the White Street Brewing Company in Wake Forest, N.C., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. With bars ordered close due to coronavirus, brewers are making sure their customers can enjoy some fresh suds. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is making a major change to alcohol regulations amid the coronavirus.

In response to the state of emergency declared because of the coronavirus, businesses with strictly on-premise privileges can now sell wine or beer in sealed containers for curbside pickup in a designated area or delivery without needing a delivery permit.

This will allow restaurants and other eat-in establishments to sell beer and wine in to-go fashion.

In order for licensed businesses to use this feature, both curbside pickup and delivery must be facilitated by a customer’s electronic order either online, over the phone or through an app, according to the Virginia ABC.

This isn’t just limited to restaurants, licensees with off-premise privileges, including breweries, farm wineries and wineries may sell products for curbside pickup in a designated area or deliveries to customers’ homes without obtaining an additional delivery permit.

Distillery stores may deliver products to customers seated in their vehicle on the premises or in the parking lot of the distillery.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: