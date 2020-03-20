Virginia ABC now letting restaurants with ABC on-site licenses to sell wine and beer to go

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is making a major change to alcohol regulations amid the coronavirus.

In response to the state of emergency declared because of the coronavirus, businesses with strictly on-premise privileges can now sell wine or beer in sealed containers for curbside pickup in a designated area or delivery without needing a delivery permit.

This will allow restaurants and other eat-in establishments to sell beer and wine in to-go fashion.

In order for licensed businesses to use this feature, both curbside pickup and delivery must be facilitated by a customer’s electronic order either online, over the phone or through an app, according to the Virginia ABC.

This isn’t just limited to restaurants, licensees with off-premise privileges, including breweries, farm wineries and wineries may sell products for curbside pickup in a designated area or deliveries to customers’ homes without obtaining an additional delivery permit.

Distillery stores may deliver products to customers seated in their vehicle on the premises or in the parking lot of the distillery.