WATCH: Gov. Northam’s March 20 Virginia coronavirus update

Published: March 20, 2020, 10:22 am Updated: March 20, 2020, 11:33 am

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam delivered his daily coronavirus update at 11 a.m.

March 20 Virginia Coronavirus update Gov. Northam is giving his daily coronavirus update. Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Friday, March 20, 2020

Right now, there are 114 cases across Virginia, and one confirmed cases in Southwest Virginia.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

During Tuesday’s update, Northam announced a ban in Virginia on gatherings more than 10 people.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]