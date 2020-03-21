GLTC suspending fares during coronavirus pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Starting Monday, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company will not be charging bus fare until further notice during the COVID-19 emergency.

In order to reduce contact and practice social distancing, passengers are asked to enter and exit through the rear doors of the bus and sit behind the accessibility-reserved seating area. Passengers who need the ramp or bus kneeling feature can use the front entrances.

According to GLTC, its operators and maintenance staff are taking “every reasonable precaution to protect themselves and each other while serving the public." The company also says it has increased the frequency of cleanings of vehicles.