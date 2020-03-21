Two wanted for Henry County Dollar General robbery

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County authorities are searching for two people wanted for a robbery earlier this month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the robbery happened at the Dollar General Market at 2426 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville on March 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Misty Pace at 276-656-4253 or 276-638-8751.

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to the crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.