Walmart to hire more than 4,300 employees in Virginia to keep up with coronavirus demand

ROANOKE, Va. – Walmart is set to hire more than 4,300 employees in Virginia in order to keep up the high demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says the employees will be hired for jobs in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

In order to apply, visit their website or text “jobs” to 240240 to get started. You can apply today and start today.

Walmart is also giving out $365 million in bonuses to hourly employees throughout the U.S. that started on or before March 1. The company is also accelerating the next scheduled quarterly bonus for employees a month early.