WATCH: Gov. Northam’s March 21 Virginia coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam delivered his daily coronavirus update at 11 a.m.

Right now, there are 152 cases across Virginia, and two confirmed cases in Southwest Virginia.

On Saturday, Northam announced that testing criteria for coronavirus would be altered to give additional priority to medical professionals who have treated coronavirus patients and to those in longterm care facilities.

According to the governor, the state is working to get more personal protective equipment. He also says he signed an executive order Friday night to give hospitals the flexibility to add more beds.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

During Tuesday’s update, Northam announced a ban in Virginia on gatherings more than 10 people.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]