Bedford County woman in her 70s tests positive for coronavirus

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman in her 70s has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health.

Officials say the woman is self-isolating. Her case was announced Sunday at noon, but no details were given at that time.

There are now 222 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 22.

Sunday’s 222 cases mark an increase from 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.

