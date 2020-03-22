LewisGale adds visitation restrictions during COVID-19 pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – The LewisGale Regional Health System is adding restrictions to its visitation policies during the coronavirus pandemic to help reduce the spread of illness.

No visitors will be allowed, except for:

Laboring mothers can have one adult visitor

Mother-Infant Unit patients can have one adult visitor

Children can have one adult guardian visit at a time

Surgery patients can have one adult visitor during their stay

Exceptions will be made for patients receiving end of life care.