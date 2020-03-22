Breaking: Pittsylvania-Danville Health District confirms first case of COVID-19, officials say

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District announced Sunday morning that it has its first case of COVID-19.

Officials said in a statement that the patient is a man in his 40s who is currently hospitalized. He caught the virus after being exposed to a known positive COVID-19 case elsewhere in Virginia, officials say.

The person is a resident of the health district, officials said.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is comprised of Pittsylvania County and the city of Danville.

“The Virginia Department of Health and our health care partners are working day and night to identify cases of COVID-19 in our communities and across the Commonwealth,” said Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. “With each confirmed case, we identify potential contacts, assess their risk of exposure and recommend appropriate public health and medical measures.”

Mayor Alonzo Jones made a statement on the case, saying he was saddened, but not surprised when he heard the news.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before there would be a confirmed case in our area,” Jones said. “This brings home the importance of practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and disinfecting high traffic areas.”