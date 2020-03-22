Pulaski County Board of Supervisors considers proposal for 0% interest on real estate taxes

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Pulaski County Board of Supervisor has introduced a locally-focused economic relief program to help lessen the financial burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The board is considering a proposal set the rate for penalties and interest to $0 for three months on real estate taxes due on June 5. Taxes would still be due on June 5, but payments received after that date and before Sept. 6 would not have any penalties and 0% interest. Standard penalties and interest on late payments would resume on Sept. 6.

“We know our citizens and businesses are contending with difficult and serious economic issues as we all take necessary precautions to stop the spread of the Coronavirus," said Joseph Guthrie, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. "We identified this approach of relief as a meaningful and pragmatic way we can help our people as they work to manage their finances in this unprecedented time in our nation’s history.”