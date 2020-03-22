Roanoke City Market vendors set up shop amid COVID-19 concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s hard to find businesses still operating as they were before the coronavirus started to spread, but vendors on Roanoke’s City Market are the exception to the new normal.

Vendors lined Market Street Saturday morning, as other downtown Roanoke businesses remained closed.

Rod Hemming, who sells artwork and pottery on Market Street, said some vendors are financially dependent on the regular customers who come down on the weekends. However, he said the shopping crowd has dwindled as coronavirus concerns have intensified.

“I think with the news of local people being hospitalized, people are a little more wary of coming down," Hemming said. "However, we’re here, and we’ll be here.”