AEP Foundation donates $288,000 to organizations who help families in need

ROANOKE, Va. – American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation is donating $288,000 to agencies who provide relief across Appalachian Power’s service areas, including Virginia.

The foundation said the gift is a part of a $1.5 million relief donation.

United Way chapters will receive $204,000. Food banks and American Red Cross will get $84,000. The organizations are known for helping community members who need it the most.

“These are the organizations that provide a safety net for our neighbors in need,” Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO said. “We work closely with them on a regular basis, so we know how important it is that they are able to continue and even increase their services during this emergency.”

Some local organizations expected to receive special COVID-19 funding in our area are: