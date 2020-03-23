Authorities searching for man after shots fired in Amherst County

AMHERST, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding Keyanta Ke’Shaun Robinson.

On March 22, authorities were called to N. Coolwell Road in Amherst for a report of someone in a moving car shooting at another car.

As a result of the report and the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office now holds multiple active felony warrants for the 20-year-old.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

If you know where he could be call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.