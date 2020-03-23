Bedford schools feed 3,000 children in first week of school closure, looking to expand

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County schools announced that they are expanding their meals service after the district fed over 6,000 meals to more than 3,000 children in its first week of the coronavirus school closure.

Last week, the county school system had nine school feeding sites.

This week, in addition to those nine sites, the district is offering curbside pickup and distribution along elementary school bus routes.

Starting Tuesday, March 24, parents can meet the bus for breakfast and lunch deliveries.

The route and times can be found here.

To receive a meal, you must be 10 minutes early and have your child with you.

This distribution plan will go until at least March 27. If schools are closed beyond then, the district will decide what works best for the long-term.