Book deliveries for students, community during closures

ROANOKE, Va. – Fighting boredom can be a challenge while kids are out of school and families don’t have a library to visit.

Libraries and schools are finding a way to deliver books to the community.

Montgomery County Public Schools came up with a creative solution to keep kids reading. Students can pre-order a library book to be delivered on the meal delivery bus.

Students can ask for a specific book or ask the librarian to pick a book for them," according to a facebook post.

If you are a car rider, walker, or at a location other than your regular bus stop, they will still bring you books.

The first book drop off is Tuesday, March 24 and students must be at the bus stop to receive their book. You can request a book anytime but they will be delivered on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Find out more information or have your student fill out their library request at www.mcps.org/bookdelivery.

Danville library staff also has creative ways to offer services. Library card holders can go online to www.ReadDanvilleVA.org and place up to five materials on hold. Those materials will be compiled into an order and you will be notified once they are ready for pickup.

You can then visit the library during a designated time in a drive-through style line without having to leave your vehicle. To ensure staff and public safety, collected items are disinfected and quarantined for 36 hours before being returned to the collection.

The library has also continued reading children’s books online at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To tune in to Parks and Recreation’s videos, visit www.Facebook.com/DanvilleParksandRecreation, search PlayDanvilleVA on Instagram, or download the PlayDanvilleVA app on iTunes or the Google Play.