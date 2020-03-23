God’s Pit Crew adjusts to social distancing, continuing to help others

DANVILLE, Va. – As many suffer financially because of the toll COVID-19 has taken on the economy, God's Pit Crew is working to make sure the basic needs of families are met.

The Danville non-profit will send its seventh truck of relief to parts of Virginia and West Virginia this week to feed the elderly and children.

Meanwhile, they're also working to assemble 100,000 meals next week for those in need.

“We just can’t sit here and not do anything, because this is what we are called to do," GPC found Randy Johnson said. “As an organization we are just standing on Psalm 91 believing that God is our covering, that He is going to watch over us and take care of us and we are going to continue to try to move forward and meet needs in this tough time.”

Johnson said they’ve had to get creative in assembling and working in the warehouse.

God’s Pit Crew relies heavily on large numbers of volunteers who are mostly retired and the non-profit wants to keep everyone safe.