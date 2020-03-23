Junior League cancels blood drive, but encourages people to keep appointment and donate at Red Cross center

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of blood drives have been cancelled but the need for blood continues. The American Red Cross says there is a severe blood shortage and donors are urgently needed.

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley had a blood drive scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at a church downtown.

That event has been cancelled but they are urging people who made an appointment to keep it and go to the American Red Cross donation center instead.

The Red Cross plans to take the following steps to keep people safe:

1) Taking the temperature of people before they enter the building area to donate

2) A worker from the Red Cross will personally check in each donor and do a health check

3) They will follow social distancing procedures and not have more than 10 people in the donation area at a time

The Red Cross says right now, eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment to provide lifesaving blood products to patients.

You can schedule a blood donation appointment and find out more here.