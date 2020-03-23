Lynchburg City Schools serve more than 22,000 meals in first week closed

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Week two of feeding kids got off to a fast start on Monday morning at E.C. Glass High School after school district officials held a news conference to discuss last week’s effort.

On the first day of the feeding program, about 1,000 meals were served.

By Friday, more than 3,000 meals a day were being served.

“I’ve never been more proud to be a superintendent," Lynchburg superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards said, speaking to the media.

High praise came Monday from Edwards for everyone who came together to keep kids fed last week.

“In our first week of school closures, LCS School Nutrition prepared and served over 11,000 breakfasts and 11,000 lunches,” School Nutrition Director Beth Norris said.

Educational packets were loaded on to school buses Monday morning along with the day’s meals.

Packets were delivered last Thursday and Friday as well.

“We’re also developing everything we can as far as online resources are concerned to be able to offer more options," Curriculum and Instruction Director Tommy Coleman said.

An important effort with so much uncertainty still ahead as the state and the nation continue to deal with the coronavirus.

People wanting to donate food are encouraged to reach out to the district.The number to call is 434-401-6902.

How the district will handle meal deliveries if the governor orders people to stay in their homes like in other states was unclear Monday.