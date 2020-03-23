Lynchburg parents share good news amid Coronavirus pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Linkhorne Elementary School parents are sharing good news in the midst of coronavirus closures.

On Facebook, Julia Bateman shared a letter her son received from his teacher.

In it, Barbara Reid tells Bateman’s son she misses his smiling face and reminds him to wash his hands.

Linkhorne Elementary parents are sharing good news in the midst of the pandemic and say their families have something to look forward to. (WSLS)

The students have been watching video lessons that include gold leprechaun coins.

Bateman said that Reid sent a coin for her son and his twin sister who’s in another class.

The mother posted a video of her children thanking Reid.