Roanoke County opens outdoor tent to conduct business

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County leaders are moving some of their services outdoors.

The county closed all of its buildings to the public, so county leaders put up a tent outside the administration building to hold in-person meetings that can’t be done remotely.

They know coronavirus shutdowns will have a huge impact on the local economy and social services provided, so they’re looking into creative solutions, like the tent, to continue serving the community.

“There are some services people can still get, but it’s by appointment only,” said Dan O’Donnell, the Roanoke County Administrator. "We’d encourage everybody to check our website and then contact the office to see if what they want to do can be done remotely.“

The county says you need to call ahead before you show up, since most people can do what they need either online or by phone: 540-772-2004.

People can also drop off payments at a drop-box located outside the county administration building, located at 5204 Bernard Dr, Roanoke, VA 24018.