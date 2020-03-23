WATCH: Lynchburg schools discuss response to the coronavirus
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools administrators are holding a press conference to discuss the district’s response to the coronavirus.
Administrators are planning to answer questions about how the district is handling meal distribution and enrichment activities.
