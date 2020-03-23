What’s News Today: emergency declarations, school spending

ROANOKE, Va. – The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet today. It's expected to re-affirm the emergency declaration, issued by the county administrator last week. State law requires boards to take action within 14 days or at the board's next meeting.

Botetourt County will meet this afternoon. It will ratify the county’s emergency declaration, as required by state law. Staff will also update the board on the county’s coronavirus response. To limit the number of people in attendance, you are encouraged to submit comments electronically. There will be limited county staff at the meeting.

The Pulaski County School Board will hold a special meeting today. It’s expected to approve the budget for the next fiscal year. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. At Pulaski County High School. You can watch it live on YouTube.