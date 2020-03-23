41ºF

What’s News Today: Virtual job fair, local emergency

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Patrick McKee, Anchor

ROANOKE, Va. – Allied Universal is holding a virtual job fair today. The security and facility services company is looking for full- and part-time security professionals in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Martinsville and Christiansburg.

Salem City Council will meet tonight and it’s expected to reaffirm the local emergency declaration that was declared last week. It could also vote to borrow $34.8 million for renovations at Salem High School. The meeting is being moved to South Salem Elementary School to allow for social distancing.

