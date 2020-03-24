Authorities searching for suspects after Henry County Food Lion armed robbery

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two men they said robbed Food Lion employees late Monday night.

At 11:49 p.m. Monday, two men entered the grocery store on Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown, each with a gun, demanding the employees give them money, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the two ran away.

Deputies arrived at the Food Lion at 11:50 p.m. and used a K-9 to track the suspects to a location where it’s believed they got into a vehicle and left the area.

The two men were heavily clothed, wearing masks to hide their identities.

Both are believed to be in their early 20s and are about 6 feet tall.

Anyone having information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.