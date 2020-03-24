Bedford now has three cases of coronavirus
None of the cases required hospitalization
BEDFORD, Va – The Virginia Department of Health announced two new cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bedford County on Tuesday, bringing the total to three in Bedford.
VDH officials said that of the new cases, one person got the virus through domestic travel and the other, through community transmission.
None of the three cases in Bedford required hospitalization and VDH is conducting a contact investigation to notify those who may have been exposed.
