Class of 2020 given flexibility to ensure those on track to graduate get diploma

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia education leaders are giving the Class of 2020 some flexibility in order to make sure that all high school students who were on track to graduate will receive their diploma this year, despite school closures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced Tuesday that seniors on track to graduate will do so, even if they are enrolled in courses that require passing an SOL test. Lane announced on Friday he was filing testing waivers which would allow districts to bypass SOL tests.

The flexibility Lane is granting includes allowing high school seniors in these categories to graduate on time:

Seniors currently enrolled in a course for which they need a standard or verified credit in order to graduate (verified credits are earned by passing a required course and also passing the associated SOL test)

Seniors who have successfully completed a course required for graduation, but have not earned the associated verified credit

Seniors who have not passed a required student-selected SOL test

Lane said he hopes this action will help students "as they cope with the deep disappointment of having their time together unexpectedly cut short and of not being able to enjoy the recognitions and celebrations that should be a part of every student’s graduation experience.”

Lane also said flexibility is available for seniors who have not earned a required career and technical education credential, seniors who have not completed a fine or performing arts course or CTE course, seniors who were unable to complete sequential course requirements, and seniors who have not completed a course in economics and personal finance.