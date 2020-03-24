Coronavirus is causing Virginia ABC stores to cut back on hours

RICHMOND, Va. – Soon, ABC stores across Virginia will be open fewer hours of the day.

Starting on Friday, stores that remain open will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Reducing store hours will allow staff time to stock shelves, as well as clean and thoroughly disinfect store surfaces to protect employees and customers, according to VABC.

“Given the expanding nature of the coronavirus to other areas of the commonwealth, after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health, we believe these adjustments to our business practices will reinforce measures already in place to keep everyone safe and mitigate the impact of this virus on our employees and customers,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.

On March 19, in an abundance of caution, ABC closed Store 182, in downtown Richmond, after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Both remain at home in quarantine.

While the store is closed for two weeks, it will undergo a thorough deep cleaning.

The remaining employees at this store have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

So far, no ABC employees have tested positive for COVID-19.